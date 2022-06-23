OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships are kicking off in Oak Ridge Thursday morning with the Individual Time Trials.

Road closures will be in place for the trials and races through the weekend in the Knoxville area.

WATE reporter Veronica Ogbe is in Oak Ridge Thursday for the time trials. Follow along with her tweets as she covers the event:

GMT reporter and Midday anchor Lexi Spivak was in Oak Ridge early Thursday morning for the time trials. Follow along with her tweets as she covers the event: