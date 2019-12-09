USA Swimming holding TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the world’s best swimmers was in Knoxville Monday as the city gets ready to host a competition featuring some of the world’s top swimming talent in January.

USA Swimming is featuring its roster of swimmers from around the world in its 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series, making a stop in Knoxville on Monday to promote the upcoming competition.

Beginning last month, athletes are traveling around the country to promote the series and offer swim clinics for aspiring young swimmers.

A Texas swimmer comes to Tennessee

A press conference at Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee was scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 to promote the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series by USA Swimming. Olympic swimmer Cammile Adams, who got her start in the Houston-area swim scene and competed in 2012 & 2016 Olympics, will be speaking.

After Adams speaks, a swim clinic will follow at 5:30 p.m.

TYR Pro Series in Knoxville

The TYR Pro Swim Series will happen in Knoxville Jan. 16-19, 2020 in the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

Last year, three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy appeared at the Knoxville event.

According to USA Swimming, the TYR Pro Swim Series is a 3.5-day long course event televised on NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, as well as live streamed at usaswimming.org. Historically, each stop attracts between 400-600 of the world’s top swimmers including, USA Swimming National Team members, Junior National Team members and top-50 world ranked swimmers.

LATEST STORIES