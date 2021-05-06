UScellular donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UScellular is working to create more STEM learning opportunities for children through donating $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

The donation supports K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and academic enrichment programs for club members and is part of $1 million pledged to support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across the company’s service areas.

As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA. … It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley members will dream big and apply what they learn toward their future careers.” Nathan Waddell, UScellular’s director of sales for East Tennessee

The continued emphasis on STEM learning and experience is designed to help inspire and prepare students to explore future careers and opportunities in STEM.

Now more than ever, kids need caring mentors and safe places where they can learn, grow and have fun. Through UScellular’s support, even more, youth will experience new opportunities through impact-driven programming that will inspire and empower them to achieve great futures.” Jim Clark, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $20.7 million along with many technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.