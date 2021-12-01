KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UScellular is working to bring joy this holiday season by donating to the Joy of Music School. The company reached out to the school to get their ideal wish list. From that list, they have donated a Mac computer and plan to donate an additional $1,400 worth of equipment.

“It’s going to be a surprise, we’re hoping to deliver it to them shortly before the holiday season kicks off in December,” said Wayne Mays with UScellular about the additional equipment.

According to the executive director of the Joy of Music School, the iMac will allow their students to create music like the music they listen to.

“This offers hope because we haven’t had a music lesson in the building for more than a year and a half. We believe in January we will be able to open up and get live lessons here and the kids are going see this and they are going to flip,” said Francis Graffeo.

The Joy of Music provides free music lessons and instruments to low-income children in the Knoxville area. Right now, they are seeking for people to volunteer to teach. Graffeo said that the need greatest need is for violin and piano teachers.

This gift is of 70 donations UScellular made across the country to help connect with local communities. Organizations from hospitals to local Boys and Girls Clubs received gifts ranging from toys for children to food donations for local homeless shelters.