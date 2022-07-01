FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — USS Farragut sailors will visit Farragut, Tennessee, July 3-7, to participate in the Independence Day and weekend events.

The sailors will be participating in majority of the events and plan to meet with local leaders and the community members.

“Namesake visits are a well-established tradition in the U.S. Navy,” according to the news release. “The goal is to connect sailors with the leadership and residents of local communities to promote partnerships between citizens and the Navy.”

They are also marching in the 34th Annual Independence Day Parade on a Farragut Museum Float. The parade lineup will start Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m. in the Farragut High School parking lot.

The sailors will also be given a museum tour, including a tour of the local historical sites. Some of the sites are of Admiral David G. Farragut’s birthplace, Pleasant Forest cemetery and Sgt. Mitchell Stout memorial virtue cemetery.

For more information about the visit, contact Dep. CNSL Public Affairs Officer Jim DeAngio at 757-836-3142 or James.A.DeAngio.civ@us.navy.mil.