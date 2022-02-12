KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The UT Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores have partnered with Tennessee Donor Services for the yearly #BeTheGift challenge to encourage fans to sign up to be organ donors.

All players, coaches, bands, and cheer squads wore #BeTheGift shirts to Saturday’s game to honor all organ donor heroes and celebrate the lives of transplant recipients.

Fans can visit BeTheGiftToday.com to vote for their favorite team and register as an organ and tissue donor.

The more people who register as organ and tissue donors, the more lives will be saved. For more information visit BeTheGiftToday.com