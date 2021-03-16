UT Arboretum Society spring plant sale features online shopping

Some of the plants that are on sale from East Fork Nursery in Sevierville during the UT Arboretum Society’s Annual Spring Plant Sale that begins Friday, March 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gardeners, plan your plant purchases now.

The UT Arboretum Society’s Annual Spring Plant Sale begins Friday, March 19, but you can view the vendors’ offerings online this year in preparation and pick up you shrubs, flowers and trees April 9 and 10 at the arboretum in Oak Ridge.

East Fork Nursery in Sevierville, Riverdale Nursery in Knoxville and Tennessee Naturescapes in Clinton have unique conifers, both evergreen and native azaleas, hydrangeas, milkweed, beauty berry, and a wide variety of native pollinator plants to choose from. Quantities are limited.

“Though many of our normal day-to-day activities are being curtailed right now, working in our yards this spring and planting new plants can still take place,” the society said in a release.

The sale will go live beginning at 5 p.m. March 19 at UT Arboretum Society’s Annual Spring Plant Sale website. Sales will end at 5 p.m. April 3. Proceeds will support the arboretum’s community education events and trail improvements.

Once an order is made, a link will be given to choose a pick-up time. All payments must be made by credit card online in advance. No sales or payments on the pick-up days are possible.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the plant sale, contact mcampani@utk.edu.