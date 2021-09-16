UT Arboretum’s 2021 Fall Plant Sale taking place virtually

Some of the plants that are on sale from East Fork Nursery in Sevierville during the UT Arboretum Society’s Annual Spring Plant Sale that begins Friday, March 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gardeners get ready, fall is here! To help you find all the plants you want, the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Annual Fall Plant Sale will take place from September 25 through October 8. Shopping will only be available online due to COVID-19 concerns.

A wide selection of plants including unique conifers, both evergreen and native azaleas, hydrangeas, native shrubs, pollinator plants, and a wide variety of herbs will be available from East Fork Nursery, Riverdale Nursery, Tennessee Naturescapes and Erins Meadow Herb Farm. Organizers suggest shopping early because quantities are limited. The online store will open at 10 am on Sept. 25 and can be found at https://utas-plant-sale.square.site/.

Buyers will get to choose their pickup time on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. This will be a no-contact pickup system, your order will be loaded into your car by UT Arboretum Society members.

The proceeds from the plant sale help to support the arboretum’s community education, trail improvements and children’s programs.