UT assistant police chief resigns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The assistant police chief of the University of Tennessee Police Department has resigned, it was announced Thursday.

Keith Lambert resigned from his position as the UT Police Department assistant chief effective Wednesday, UT Police Chief Troy Lane said in a statement released to the news media.

“UTPD has an expectation that our officers conduct themselves with respect at all times,” Lane said. “We recognize the authority that our officers hold, and expect them to treat others the way that they would like to be treated if in the same position.

“When UTPD found out about this situation, I immediately put Assistant Chief Lambert on administrative leave and activated an internal affairs investigation. Police officers should be seen as people who solve problems.

“We take our responsibility to the community very seriously. When our high standards are not met, we take action.”

Lambert was placed on paid administrative leave in late July pending the outcome of internal and external investigations.

In a redacted report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a victim’s complaint says Lambert, who lives next door, showed up to their house, raised a pistol and said, “I’m a cop, get out of my house.”

After that, the victim in the report states that Lambert was mistaken and went next door to his house.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Lambert.