UT Board of Trustees approves changes to Title IX code of grievance procedures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved Title IX changes to the campus’s student code of conduct and board policy allowing the cross-examination of a witness in certain cases.

The new Title IX regulations require universities to hold hearings to determine whether the person accused is responsible. Accused faculty and staff are also entitled to a hearing under the new policy.

At the hearing, parties, through their advisers, can cross examine any witnesses.

For any cases that are not subject to Title IX, regulations will continue to follow the current processes for resolving cases.

