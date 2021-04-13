UT cancels J&J vaccination clinic over clot reports

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has canceled a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday after U.S. officials recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Anyone with an appointment for the J&J’s vaccine clinic or through the Student Health Center will be provided information on rescheduling to receive the Moderna vaccine on Friday, April 16. A UT spokesperson said the university is in contact with the Tennessee Department of Health to gather more information.

Out of the more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

Second-dose Moderna appointments this week at the university’s Student Health Center are not affected. People with appointments at all upcoming UT clinics will be contacted to provide more information.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center recently surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered during the pandemic.