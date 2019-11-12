UT celebrating new chancellor with day of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is holding day of service to celebrate Chancellor Donde Plowman’s investiture and the 225th anniversary of the school.

UT will host the Chancellor’s Day of Service from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Students, faculty and staff are invited to engage in meaningful service at Zoo Knoxville, Beardsley Community Farm, Ladies of Charity, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, the UT Office of Sustainability, UT Gardens, Smokey’s Closet and other agencies

“Being a Volunteer has always meant stepping forward in service, in leadership, and that I give myself to something bigger than myself,” Plowman said. “Friday will be a chance for the UT community to come together and demonstrate what it means to be a Volunteer.”

Check-in and opening remarks from the chancellor will be at Strong Hall Room 101. Groups will depart by 3 p.m. for their service sites accompanied by Jones Center Ambassadors from the Jones Center for Leadership and Service.