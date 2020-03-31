UT Chancellor condemns anonymous racism in online session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman issued a statement Tuesday condemning racism that took place in a university Zoom session.

Chancellor Plowman said during Milkshake Monday, a Zoom session put on by the Office of the Dean of Students, students experienced acts of racism from an anonymous source. It is unknown if the perpetrators are students.

“During a time of fellowship and conversation on Zoom yesterday, hatred reared its ugly head. Students were participating in virtual Milkshake Monday, sponsored by the Office of the Dean of Students, and they, along with our dean of students and staff, had to endure acts of racism disguised by online anonymity. University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman

The Zoom line was shut down immediately. Plowman said this is the second instance at UT Knoxville since they moved to an online-only model.

“I am heartbroken that at a time when our campus community is having to endure so much, work so hard, and be so resilient in the face of an invisible virus, cowards are working in the shadows to spread hate and hurt.” University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman

The University of Tennessee Office of Information Technology is working to identify the people responsible.

“We have again been faced with acts of hate. We will keep taking action to create the campus we want, whether we are on Rocky Top or online. We will stand as a Volunteer community —stronger together.” University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman

