UT Chancellor pleads with students to continue following COVID-19 guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman retraced the steps made by students, faculty and staff during the last year with COVID-19 and pleaded for them to continue to follow guidelines and keep getting tested.

“As much as we want to get back to normal and do all the things we miss … we’re getting so close to getting there,” Plowman said. “Let’s finish strong.”

After weeks of keeping positive cases around 30 this spring semester, UT reported 61 cases on Friday. Two COVID-19 clusters have been identified this past week, both of which were related to off-campus gatherings.

“The decisions we make right now, every single one of us on a daily basis, will impact the months to come,” Plowman said.

She again encouraged on-campus students to participate in the mandatory saliva testing. After 50.8% participated in the testing during the week ending March 7, the numbers improved slightly to 55.2% for the week ending March 14.

Plowman also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they could so that plans to return to a normal college fall semester would continue to be on track.

“I can’t encourage people enough, when it’s your time, to get vaccinated,” she said.