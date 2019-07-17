UT cheer coach retires after discrimination complaints

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee spirit coordinator Joy Postell-Gee has retired after complaints of discrimination.

Last July, we told you when Postell-Gee was put on paid administrative leave, with UT’s Office of Equity and Diversity receiving formal complaints that two undergraduate students were discriminated against because of sexual orientation and race.

An investigation found evidence of poor and demeaning treatment of members of the Spirit Squad.

During the investigation, it was also found that Postell-Gee could retire, which she did.

A UT spokeswoman said Tuesday that “the Office of Equity and Diversity has closed its investigation for the reasons explained in a memorandum closing the case. We recognize the investigation took longer than we would prefer. The university expects all of its employees to seek to cultivate a culture of respect for all people, to advance diversity as a strength, and support all of our students in a professional manner. The spirit program had a successful 2018-19 season, and the university now looks forward to continuing the positive momentum by permanently filling the spirit coordinator position.”

Both complainants expressed they were satisfied now that Postell-Gee is no longer associated with the program.