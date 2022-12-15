KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A recently-completed audit of the Tennessee Department of Child Services revealed a host of issues that are imperiling children in custody and placing demanding workloads on caseworkers. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville College of Social Work is preparing graduates to enter a field in dire need of workers.

According to the audit, there has been a 7% increase in children in DCS custody over the past four years, but there was a 17% decline in case managers to care for them at that same time.

DCS numbers showed nearly half of all first-year case managers quit in the 2023 fiscal year.

“It’s no secret that social workers work pretty long hours and they carry very heavy caseloads,” UT College of Social Work student Katie Beth Crye said. “I think a lot of times when people hear that, especially kids that are just starting their collegiate career, that’s definitely something that causes some concern and keeps people away.”

Not all social work is the same, which is a common misconception for those not in the field and there are a lot of different avenues that students can pursue.

“They provide lots of different kinds of services,” UT College of Social Work Dean Lori Messinger said. “Investigations is one piece where you hear that something is happening to a child and you go investigate, then there is foster care placement and adoption. Then there is working with families who are in need and need training and support.”

She added that social workers have many different roles and that one person doesn’t do everything; they work together as a team.

Social workers also are there for kids when they need it the most. Crye said that’s why she wanted to go into this field.

“I had my own adversity that I faced as a child,” Crye said. “As I look back, I realize that I had an army of adults and caregivers around me including school social workers. They were there every day with a smile on their face and they helped me get through my hard time and I have seen the light at the end of the tunnel in my own life.”

The state Comptrollers report is asking that the state find a way to raise DCS salaries for social workers and lessen the caseload for each person.