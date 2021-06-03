UT creating program for student-athletes to capitalize on compensation legislation

The University of Tennessee’s Pete Derkay (10) during an NCAA baseball game against Indiana State on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Shawn Millsaps)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Athletics is working to equip its student-athletes with resources to capitalize on impending Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation.

This legislation will allow student-athletes to be compensated for personal business activities and the endorsement of products and services. This means a student-athlete can be paid for appearances, camps, autographs and similar activities.

UT will educate student-athletes on how to make the most out of their personal brand through an entrepreneurship minor and a partnership with Altius Sports Partners. The minor will educate students in brand development, marketing, communications/messaging, personal finance/financial planning, and other key elements of NIL maximization. Altius will give connections to NIL consultants and personal branding, media/marketing, business formation and revenue generation, legal and compliance experts across the country.

“This program and minor continue to prove how innovative we are as a university,” volleyball rising senior Giana Pellizzon said. “This is a program all athletes will want to be involved in because the practical knowledge gained can be applied to all different career paths, and it’s designed to help us think beyond our years at Tennessee.”

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to act on a legislative proposal that would allow student-athletes to benefit from the use of their NIL during a meeting planned for June 22-23. The state of Tennessee adopted similar legislation that will go into effect on January 1, 2022.