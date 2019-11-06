UT holds formal investiture for Chancellor Plowman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds gathered on the University of Tennessee campus Wednesday afternoon for the formal investiture of new UT Chancellor Donde Plowman.

RELATED: Donde Plowman selected as University of Tennessee chancellor

The ceremonial event, held to signify the start of her tenure, happened at the Student Union Auditorium.

The event featured UT’s interim president Randy Boyd as well as former chancellors, current and emeritus members of the board of trustees and several members of the general assembly.

RELATED: Donde Plowman confirmed as UT-Knoxville Chancellor

Plowman spoke on what she hopes to focus on as chancellor after having served since the summer.

Plowman took over the job from interim chancellor Wayne Davis, who served the university for about a year.

RELATED: New UT Chancellor, Donde Plowman, gives first address to Vol Nation

UT Interim President Randy Boyd speaks at investiture on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (Photo: WATE)

LATEST STORIES