UT identifies first COVID-19 cluster of spring semester at sorority house

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
University of Tennessee_218879

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has identified its first COVID-19 cluster of the spring semester less than a week since classes started.

Sigma Kappa House was named a cluster on Jan. 24, according to the UT COVID website. It is the second time the sorority house has been named a cluster this academic year.

The university defines a COVID-19 cluster as at least five positive cases of the virus and/or 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

In September, Sigma Kappa was named a cluster along with six other sororities and fraternities that were named as COVID-19 clusters in a two-week span. Four of the seven were identified in consecutive days, Sept. 3-4.

Greek life organizations were not the only ones affected by the novel coronavirus in the fall. The West Wing second floor of White Hall was ID’d as a cluster also in September as numbers rose. Chancellor Donde Plowman would eventually put restrictions in place across campus to lower the number of positive cases on campus.

Other COVID-19 clusters included an off-campus Halloween party on Lake Avenue, the Army ROTC program and the UT men’s basketball team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter