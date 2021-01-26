UT identifies first COVID-19 cluster of spring semester at sorority house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has identified its first COVID-19 cluster of the spring semester less than a week since classes started.

Sigma Kappa House was named a cluster on Jan. 24, according to the UT COVID website. It is the second time the sorority house has been named a cluster this academic year.

The university defines a COVID-19 cluster as at least five positive cases of the virus and/or 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

In September, Sigma Kappa was named a cluster along with six other sororities and fraternities that were named as COVID-19 clusters in a two-week span. Four of the seven were identified in consecutive days, Sept. 3-4.

Greek life organizations were not the only ones affected by the novel coronavirus in the fall. The West Wing second floor of White Hall was ID’d as a cluster also in September as numbers rose. Chancellor Donde Plowman would eventually put restrictions in place across campus to lower the number of positive cases on campus.

Other COVID-19 clusters included an off-campus Halloween party on Lake Avenue, the Army ROTC program and the UT men’s basketball team.