UT identifies latest COVID-19 cluster at Greek house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has identified its fourth COVID-19 cluster at Greek housing in the past 10 days.

School officials identified a cluster involving one case and 26 close contacts at the Phi Mu sorority house on Friday, Feb. 19. The reported date of the cluster is Thursday, Feb. 18.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

The cluster designation does not mean that the Greek organization did anything wrong. The houses in Sorority Village are designed as communal living spaces making for a number of close contacts to a potential or positive COVID-19 case.

Clusters at Alpha Delta Pi and Delta Gamma were identified on Feb. 18. A cluster linked to the living arrangements at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house was identified on Feb. 15.

Living arrangements at a total of seven sorority houses have been identified as clusters in the 2021 spring semester while two others were linked to gatherings at off-campus housing.