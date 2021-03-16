UT identifies new COVID-19 cluster related to off-campus gathering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee identified another COVID-19 cluster linked to the Knoxville campus, this time from an off-campus gathering.

According to a release from the university, the cluster involved five cases and 24 close contacts from the gathering Friday, March 12, in the 5000 block of Merchants Center Boulevard and subsequent on-campus gathering at an outdoor seating area near Stokely Management Center.

“All those involved have worked with university contact tracing and taken precautions, and their cooperation is greatly appreciated,” the release states.

Four clusters have been identified in the last two weeks. Two were at sorority houses and were classified because of the close, communal living quarters shared by the residents. The other was linked to a ministry event in Townsend.