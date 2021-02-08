UT, Knox Co. Health Dept. offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic to those eligible

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee along with the Knox County Health Department is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Feb. 11-12 for members of the eligible phases.

UT says that the clinic will be by appointment only and will allow people in Knox County within phases 1a1, 1a2 and/or those age 70 or older to get vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment, go to signupgenius.com/go/UTvaccineclinic or call the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5555.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the UT Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave. Those attending should use the Cumberland Avenue entrance and follow signage to the ballroom.

Parking for the event is free at the Volunteer Hall Parking Garage, 1525 White Ave. Signs will direct attendees to the Student Union, and shuttles will be available to transport individuals with mobility issues. Attendees will need to present the vaccination card they receive at the clinic to validate their parking when leaving the garage.

View a parking map for the clinic.

Approximately 700 doses of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed each day. Recipients will get information at the clinic about receiving their second dose.