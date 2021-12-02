KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has seen continued growth and its highest Graduation Success Rate of 91% according to the NCAA for the 2011-12 to 2014-15 freshman cohorts for all Division I programs.

This continued growth is a part of UT’s nine straight years of improvement. The data from the NCAA shows for the second year in a row that eight sports posted a 100% Graduation Success Rate. Women’s swimming(100%), baseball (95%) and football (84%) all set new GSR records as well.

“Ensuring that our student-athletes graduate is mission No. 1, and this data illustrates that Tennessee is delivering on that mission at a high level,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “These numbers are a credit to the hard work and diligence of many student-athletes, coaches and the incredible academic services team we have here at Tennessee.”

