UT-Knoxville identifies COVID-19 cluster connected to Army ROTC program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has reported a new COVID-19 cluster.

The cluster originated in the Army ROTC program’s field training exercise planning meetings at Hoskins Library on Saturday, October. It is the only COVID-19 cluster reported by the university over the last 14 days.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

UT reported 59 active cases, 296 in isolation, and over 1500 recoveries on Monday.

The military program at the University of Tennessee predates that of any other state university in America, according to their website.