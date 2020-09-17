UT-Knoxville reports decrease in active COVID-19 cases for second straight day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee on Wednesday reported a decrease in the total number of active cases of COVID-19 on campus.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 435 active cases among students and employees as of Wednesday. Of those cases, 421 are students. The university reported 64 fewer active cases from Tuesday. UT releases its COVID-19 case counts from the previous day.

School officials reported a decrease of 146 active cases Tuesday.

University officials confirmed Wednesday at a Knox County Board of Health meeting they knew of “at least two” students who had been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,621 self-isolations were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,784 on Tuesday. From Monday to Tuesday, self-isolation decreased by 303.

There are 660 nonresidential students, 859 residential students and 102 school employees are currently in isolation.