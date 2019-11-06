UT launches data website to increase transparency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee unveiled a new website on Wednesday devoted to providing a fast, transparent look at academic information across its system.

UT interim President Randy Boyd promised added clarity when he was named to the position. As part of his Transparency Advisory Group strategic plan, the creation of the “data dashboard” will providing greater and easier access to information for UT’s faculty, staff, students and the communities it serves.



The data dashboard provides enrollment numbers, composite ACT scores, weighted grade point averages, degrees awarded, and graduation and retention statistics.

You can search enrollment demographics by university, age, class, sex or military affiliation, among others. Graduation and retention rates can also be broken down by campus.



“Providing a dashboard that tracks our student data was the next logical step in our transparency initiative,” Boyd said. “We hope that the new data dashboard site, combined with the already-established transparency site, will send a clear message to our public that we hear you and are committed to providing information about how our system operates, as well as data on our outcomes.”



To access the site, please visit data.tennessee.edu.