NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award.

Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.

“It was a special night,” said University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd, who also served as one of the award presenters. Boyd honored Johnson, while Hon. Gary R. Wade and Stephen W. Dean paid tribute to Hart.

(Photo via Museum of Appalachia)

Jim Hart (Photo via Museum of Appalachia)

Randy Boyd and Kelly Harlin (Photo via Museum of Appalachia)

“Both Dr. Johnson and Mr. Hart have dedicated their lives to this region and its people,” says Museum President Elaine Irwin Meyer. “They truly embody the spirit of Southern Appalachia.”

Johnson of Vernon, Alabama, has spent more than sixty years at the University of Tennessee. Throughout his career, he has held several roles throughout university administration, including President from 1990 to 1999, and from 2003 to 2004. He is said to have ushered in a period of growth and expansion for the University. He brought multiple state campuses together into a single system and expanded the boundaries of the Knoxville campus.

According to the museum, this allowed for the student population to grow from 10,000 to 30,000. He also facilitated the creation of UT-Battelle, the company that manages ORNL.

Boyd described Johnson as nothing less than “a UT legend.” “His legacy is inspirational. We’re so grateful for the impact he’s made over the last fifty-plus years.”

Hart, an East Tennessee native, created the Heartland Series. This program, which ran for 25 years, shared the culture and stories of the people of Southern Appalachia. It was described by late U.S. Senator Howard Baker as “the last iteration of our history and culture of a generation.”

Hart also serves at the President of Friends of the Smokies. During his tenure, the organization has raised more than $75 million to fund historic preservation, wildlife management, and environmental education.

“He’s the best boss I ever had,” declared retired Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Gary Wade. The museum shared that many of the event’s presenters and attendees would echo this sentiment about Hart throughout the evening.