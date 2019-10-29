UT libraries among top 25 public university libraries in US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Libraries can count themselves among the best university reference centers in the United States.

The Association of Research Libraries ranks UT Libraries the No. 23 public research university library in the country. It is the second year in a row the library system has reached a top 25 ranking among public schools.

UT Libraries rose to No. 42 among all public and private university libraries on measures of investment in collections and staffing — an improvement of two places from last year’s ranking.

“We get excited about the more than two million visitors we see each year,” Dean of Libraries Steve Smith said. “But the ARL rankings remind us of what our library users can do both in the libraries and beyond.”

There are 3.6 million print volumes on the libraries’ shelves on the Knoxville campus.

UT Libraries stretch beyond the brick-and-mortar buildings on campus. Users can download research articles from 133,000 e-journals and other electronic periodicals, or browse through 1 million e-books.

“We are constantly working to improve so that we can offer the best to our Volunteer family of students and researchers,” Smith said.

ARL gathers and publishes statistics annually on the collections, expenditures, and staffing of member libraries. The most recent data describes the 2017–18 academic year.

UT has been a member of the association for more than 50 years. Other member institutions include the National Library of Medicine and the Library of Congress.