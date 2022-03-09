KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee, Knoxville Libraries has acquired the complete personal archive of an internationally renowned modernist painter born in Knoxville.

Beauford Delaney was a member of the Harlem Renaissance and one of the leading modernist painters of his time. UT Libraries’ acquisition of the Delaney archives helps keep all of Beauford’s work preserved and in his hometown.

“I am thrilled that Beauford Delaney’s legacy will continue here at UT, as well as the Knoxville Museum of Art and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “This acquisition will allow for new opportunities for learning, research, and creative engagement throughout our community and the world.”

UT Libraries are joining with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center and Knoxville Museum of Art in representing the life and work of Delaney. In 2021, the Beck Center purchased the Delaney family home and is developing the property into a Beauford Delaney Museum. While KMA holds the world’s largest public collection of Delaney’s work.

The archive contains correspondence with about 140 people, including leading artistic and literary greats such as James Baldwin, Georgia O’Keeffe, Henry Miller, and Al Hirschfeld. Several loose sketches, family and childhood photographs, photographs of Baldwin, and sketchbooks containing drawings, daily musings, and preliminary studies for some of Delaney’s major paintings are also contained in the archive. UT says the collection is one of the largest Delaney archival collections.

Park in Paris, ca. 1960 (Beauford Delaney Archive, Betsey B. Creekmore Special Collections and University Archives, University of Tennessee Libraries)

James Baldwin to Beauford Delaney, May 31, 1966 (Beauford Delaney Archive, Betsey B. Creekmore Special Collections and University Archives, University of Tennessee Libraries)

“The acquisition of Beauford’s archive will make Knoxville a global destination for scholars, collectors, and the like; the significant financial and community investment made by UT Libraries will benefit Knoxville and the state of Tennessee, as a whole, for many years to come,” Derek Spratley, court-appointed administrator of the estate of Beauford Delaney, said.

The acquisition was made possible through funding from Natalie and Jim Haslam, Ann and Steve Bailey, UT’s Office of the Chancellor and Office of the Provost, and endowments provided by donors to the UT Libraries.

“Keeping this collection in Knoxville would not have been possible without our many partners, the Estate of Beauford Delaney, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, and the Knoxville Museum of Art, as well as our donors and supporters. We are grateful and honored to work with our partners and donors to ensure that the legacy of Beauford Delaney is promoted and shared as widely as possible,” Steve Smith, dean of UT Libraries, said.

UT plans to team up with the Beck Center and the Museum of Art for a celebration and exhibition of Delaney’s work this fall. Following the archival processing, the collection will be available in the Betsey B. Creekmore Special Collections and University Archives to scholars and researchers.