UT marks site of first football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday, University of Tennessee dedicating the first in a series of historical markers being installed on campus.

The one dedicated today, marking the former site of Wait Field.

Now the site of the Walters Life Sciences Building, Wait Field preceded Shields-Watkins Field, and Neyland Stadium.

The field, named for beloved faculty member Charles Edmund Wait, was the first athletic field on campus, and the site of the first football game on campus.

2,000 fans watched Tennessee beat North Carolina on October 3, 1908.

The historical markers are being installed in conjunction with the 225 year celebration of the University of Tennessee.