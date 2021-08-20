UT Medical Center creates daily COVID-19 dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, The University of Tennessee Medical Center has created a daily dashboard. It will show the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at UTMC.

The dashboard also showed patient vaccine status and the average age of the patient. The dashboard will be updated daily.

As of August 20, there were 104 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and only 13% of the patients were vaccinated. August 19 was also the first day in the past 30 days that UTMC hospitalizations reached 100 patients. The dashboard also shows the number patients in both non-intensive and intensive care are increasing.

The dashboard can be found on UTMC’s Facebook or on www.utmedicalcenter.org.