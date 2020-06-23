UT Medical Center receives ‘Blue Distinction’ for specialty care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Tuesday it has received the “Blue Distinction® Center+ Recognition” for five specialty service lines.

The status comes from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which designated UT Medical Center as a Blue Distinction® Center+ for cardiac care, bariatrics, knee and hip replacement, spine surgery and maternity care.

According to a release, the recognition is awarded to health care facilities and providers for their expertise and efficiency in delivering specialty care.

To be considered, the facility must provide inpatient, post-operative and outpatient follow-up care, as well as patient education. The evaluation process includes an assessment of a facility’s procedure results, the number of procedures performed, and the expertise of the medical team.

UT Medical Center is the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, with staff often seeing difficult cases and offering complex procedures in East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and western North Carolina.

“Receiving recognition from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinction Center+ shows that service lines throughout the medical center are committed to providing safe, efficient, and effective quality care to all the patients we serve,” David Hall, UT Medical Center’s executive vice president, said. “UT Medical Center is continuously working to deliver the best care in our region, and this recognition solidifies our team members’ daily dedication to our mission to serve through healing, education and discovery while valuing integrity, excellence, compassion, innovation, collaboration and dedication.”

