UT Medical receives $10,000 to support breast cancer research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The folks at Rick McGill’s Aiport Toyota presenting UT Medical Center’s Cancer Institue a check to support breast cancer research and outreach.

Wednesday’s event was part of a four-year effort by the car dealership to help in the fight against breast cancer.

“I think every person in the community has someone they can relate to who has gone through this and maybe this could have helped save someone else.” Peter Renzulli

The $10,000 donation marks a total of $40,000 Rick McGill Aiport Toyota has given to UT Medical Center.

That money benefits the Breast Health Outreach Program, providing breast health services in 21 East Tennessee counties.

