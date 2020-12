Personal protective equipment in a hospital during the pandemic, 2020 (Nexstar)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, the University of Tennessee Medical Center is deferring nonessential procedures that might require a bed that could be used for a COVID-19 patient.

WATE 6 On Your Side is told that the decision is up to a patient’s doctor.

A record 142 Knox County residents are in the hospital battling COVID-19 as of Tuesday night.

Just keep in mind that number does not include people who live in surrounding counties.