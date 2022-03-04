KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A familiar face will lead the University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland band on to Shields-Watkins field this fall.

Michael Stewart, associate professor of music education and associate director of bands, has been promoted to director of the band and associated director of wind studies. The move is effective July 1.

Stewart has been at UT since 2007. As as being an instructor at UT, Stewart has also served as conductor of the UT Symphonic Band and the Pep Bands.

“I look forward to working with the amazing students of UT as well as the Pride alumni, my colleagues, and fans that so passionately support this band and the Vols,” Stewart said. “I’m also humbled, but excited to stand in front of this amazing group of students with 152 years of tradition behind them. I’m grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait for the fall to hear ‘Rocky Top’ ringing throughout Neyland Stadium.”

Stewart is taking the position from retiring Director Donald Ryder. Ryder spend the last 23 years at the helm of the marching and athletic bands. Stewart will be the 11th director of the Pride in school history.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Stewart will continue in our school and take on this new responsibility,” said Jeff Pappas, director of the UT School of Music. “His expertise and vision for the Pride of the Southland and other aspects of the band program are exceptional, and everyone looks forward to working with him to realize these goals. The future is as bright as ever for this important area in our unit and for our campus, alumni and friends.”

The band originally began in 1869 as an all-male band and fell under the Military Department program at UT. The band took to the football field for the first time in 1902. It wasn’t until the 1940s that Ed Harris, sports reporter for the Knoxville Journal, dubbed the band the “Pride of the Southland.”

The band is holding auditions for non-music majors, including the color guard at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Natalie Haslam Music Center. The first home football game of the season is Sept. 3 against Ball State.