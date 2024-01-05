KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a fatal hit-and-run in South Knoxville Tuesday, experts at University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy are explaining how investigators evaluate evidence in these cases.

The incident Tuesday claimed the life of one pedestrian, after they were struck and killed by a truck traveling on Chapman Highway. A small piece of the truck was left behind at the scene. Police have since identified the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Tim Schade, training coordinator at the forensic academy, said when a vehicle part is left behind at a crime scene, police will first check it for any identifying information.

“You would want to see if there’s any numbers on it, something that you can track down to a specific type of car, a specific gear of the car, whether it’s going to be a date, serial number, VIN number, or whatever it is,” he said.

If the piece doesn’t have any numbers, tracing the paint color is another option.

“You can take those items to places that sell and deal in paint, and they may be able to limit it to what kind of manufacturer it had, something like that, and looking at it you’d be able to tell if it was the original paint or if it was repainted,” Schade said.

Local car dealerships can also help determine if the piece looks like a certain make or model.

Training Specialist Jason Jones said once a suspected vehicle is located, police can determine if the part is a match.

“The way that works is if you take anything that’s tearable or breakable, it can be wood or plastic or glass, and you shatter it, you break it, we are going to look to see if those things go back together,” he said.

Finding evidence on the car linked to the victim can crack the case.

“DNA can be something that you’re looking for on the vehicle, fingerprints where someone slams their hands on the hood, that could be things that you’re looking for,” Jones said.