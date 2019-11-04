UT officials propose plan to move into TVA east tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee officials are proposing a plan to sublet space from Knox County in the TVA tower.

Knox County Schools and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have been negotiating a deal which would allow the school system’s central offices to relocate to the TVA east tower and use the entire 12-story building.

In the legal world, the agreement is called an easement and it’s likely to last for 40 years.

If that deal is fainalized, Knox County will, in turn, agree to give UT six of those floors for 15 years, with options to extend for a total of 40.

Officials say this move would allow for multiple benefits – including the consolidation of administrative staff in one location, “to create greater collaboration, synergy, and efficiency.”

UT officials estimate the cost of relocating to the TVA East Tower would be about half the cot of other options.