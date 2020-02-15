UT President Boyd calls for university’s ‘greatest decade’ during State of the University address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee interim President Randy Boyd wants to make the 2020s the “greatest decade” in the university’s history.

Boyd spoke in front of faculty and lawmakers on Friday at the State of the University address, outlining his vision for the land-grant institution.

One of the things Boyd was looking forward to is the implementation of the UT Promise Scholarship. The first students to earn the scholarship guaranteeing free tuition for qualifying Tennesseeans will be on campus this fall.

Mentors will play a key part in the scholarship as each student will have a volunteer mentor to help guide students through the transition to university life and beyond. To implement the plan, 7,000 mentors will be needed.

Boyd said he and some UT chancellors have already signed up to be a mentor.

“It is a very minimum amount of time, a few hours a semester, but it can make a lasting impact on the lives of these young students,” Boyd said.

Boyd also announced that total enrollment across all UT campuses is up 1.5% and stands at an all-time high, 51,500 students.

WATCH THE FULL STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY ADDRESS:

LATEST STORIES: