KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One University of Tennessee professor found an interesting way to help his students learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual reality technology has been used where training involves high risk, like medical school. But Professor Mark Collins at the University of Tennessee is taking it a step farther and is using it for his marketing class.

Collins says he bought himself a VR headset for his own use and as he was using it he wanted to find a way to use it in his classroom. Through VR, he can take his students to a number of places and allow them to see how marketing works in the real world.

“All of the students in this trial class, which was fall semester, they all unanimously really enjoyed it and also gave us a strong vote that we should keep doing that at Haslam,” said Collins.

Collins explained VR is a very exciting tool that can be used to focus on one topic he wants his students to learn deeply.