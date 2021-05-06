UT put its mark on I-40 with 15th “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — The University of Tennessee System is putting its mark on Interstate 40 in Crossville with the 15th mural of their “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign.

With a goal to paint a mural in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties, UT has completed murals in Shelby, Weakley, Knox, Greene, Sullivan, Meigs, Houston, Roane, Trousdale, Gibson, Grainger, Sumner, Lincoln and Giles counties. Each mural helps to tell the story of UT’s presence across the state.

The 72-foot-long mural coming to Cumberland County will decorate a barn on the farm owned by Janson and Nancy McClanahan. It will be visible between Exits 317 and 318 on I-40 once completed. Work on the mural will begin Friday, May 7.

For the McClanahan’s, the mural continues the family’s long ties with UT. The farm came into the family when Claude and Bernice Little, Nancy’s parents, bought the 65 acres in 1948.

Claude earned his master’s degree from UT Knoxville in 1947 before teaching agriculture and serving as a Future Farmers of America advisor for 42 years. The Little’s raised strawberries, tobacco, and polled Hereford cattle.

Now, Janson and Nancy keep up the tradition and continue to raise polled Hereford cattle. Their son Matthew graduated from UT College of Law in 2018 and his wife, Lauren, graduated in 2019. Both practice law. Lauren also graduated from UT Martin in 2016. Their daughter-in-law, Rachel, also graduated from UT Martin in 2016 with her bachelor’s degree and from UT Knoxville in 2018 with her master’s degree. She is an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Oakland High School.

From education to support from the UT Research Station in Crossville to UT’s performance bull sales, the McClanahan family has relied on UT.

This is a way we can give back to the university that has been able to help my family through education and farming” Nancy and Janson said about joining the mural project.

FameYah Media partners with muralist Kim Radford to support the UT mural campaign. Radford, a Nashville native, has painted a 30-foot, 75th Dolly Parton Birthday Mural in Nashville and a 50-foot, This Girl Can 19th Amendment Mural in Huntsville, Alabama.

To learn more about the UT campaign, each location and to nominate a canvas for use, visit https://everywhere.tennessee.edu/murals/.