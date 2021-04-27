UT Student Association raising money to help India fight COVID-19

Ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients line up waiting for their turn to be attended at a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Indian Student Association of the University of Tennessee along with seven other schools are raising money to help India battle COVID-19.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has left Indian hospitals struggling with shortages of beds, medicine, and medical oxygen.

To help assist in the battle against the disease, the Indian Student Association of the University of Tennessee, Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell University, and more have joined together to launch a GoFundMe.

Donations from this Gofundme will go to GiveIndia’s India Covid Relief Fund-II, which directs resources to a growing list of non-profit organizations working on the ground.

So far over 300 people have donated to the GoFundMe which has a goal of $100,000.