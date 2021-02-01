UT student recovered safely after being abducted from off-campus house party over the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Title IX Office reports a student was recovered safely after being abducted from a house party in the Fort Sanders area over the weekend and the Knoxville Police Department is investigating this incident.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Title IX Coordinator Ashley Blamey says she can’t share any additional information on this incident, she asks the community to be especially cautious.

Let people you trust know where you are. You can use the SafeWalk feature of UT’s mobile safety app, LiveSafe, to virtually walk or ride with a contact to your destination and let them know when you arrive.

Travel with a group. Arrive and leave together.

If a person approaches you or tries to separate a friend from your group, get away and tell others.

When using a ride share app, confirm the vehicle’s license plate and driver.

Report criminal or suspicious activity on the LiveSafe app or by calling the UT Police Department at 865-974-3111. Download the app from the UT website.

If you see something that doesn’t look right or makes you feel concerned, please report that as well.

Call 911 with any immediate safety concern.

Blamey says, “Follow these guidelines and encourage others to do the same. Thank you for your help in keeping one another safe.”