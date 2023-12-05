KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A student at the University of Tennessee is going the extra mile to spread joy this holiday season.

Colin Zimmer stands near the pedestrian bridge on UT’s campus and hands out candy canes to everyone who walks by, while dressed as Buddy the Elf.

The simple act of kindness began when he participated in a Christmas giving event his senior year high school.

“At this event, I just hugged all the kids, hugged all my friends, and people just started to know me as this elf guy,” he said.

When he came to UT, the Georgia native wanted to keep the tradition going. The now sophomore began handing out candy canes last year during finals week.

“I went on ped walkway, which is the main walkway through UT’s campus, and just chose one person to give candy canes to, and all of sudden that one person became two people, two people became four, and all of a sudden I’m out of all 1,000 candy canes in one day,” he said.

He ended up giving out 8,000 last year, and now has an even bigger goal in mind.

“This year I have 18,000 candy canes,” he said.

With the help of social media, he’s become well known among students.

“I just had this huge opportunity, this huge platform to spread love on UT’s campus, which I’m very honored to have that chance to give that one random act of kindness,” he said.

What started as a pick-me-up for finals week, has now turned into so much more.

“I hope people just know that they mean so much to me, they mean a lot to me, and whatever hardships they’re going through, whatever struggles they’re going through, whether that’s academic, social, physical, I hope they just know for that split second that I don’t care what you look like, I just want them to take away that they feel loved,” he said.

Zimmer has also started dressing up for other holidays. He dresses as a Care Bear on Valentine’s Day, handing out candy, and the Easter bunny on Easter, handing out eggs.

He started handing out candy canes on Friday, and estimates that he has handed out 4,000 so far. He also attended two Christmas parades in downtown Knoxville and Townsend.