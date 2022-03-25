KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols are set to appear in their first Sweet 16 basketball game in the last six years on Saturday. While players and coaches get ready, fans and UT students are too.

Frannie Pawlowski and Julianne Moss are in their early years at UT and their jobs at the Thompson-Boling box office, especially this time of year.

“I had one the other day and he came up and he was like, ‘okay, Lady Vols, I don’t care where just get me a ticket in Wichita.’ And I was just like, no problem. We can help you out, that’s what we’re here for,” Pawlowski said.

When the pair isn’t selling tickets or studying, they support volunteer athletics.

Pawlowski said, “I admire the Lady Vols just because it’s something I would never be able to do. So just the fact that they’re able to do that, have practices, work as a team, get to the Sweet 16 on top of all of their schoolwork, it is very admirable in my opinion.”

UT student Kiersten Brown is going to be watching the game Saturday.

She said, “I just love the spirit around here in Tennessee. Everybody is huge fans of the sports so I want to be a huge fan of my sport. Take a lot of pride in our teams.”

“I think we’re going to do well. We’ve always done pretty well in women’s basketball. Obviously, Louisville is tough as a one-seed, but I don’t know. Hope everything goes well,” said UT student William Clark.

Penny and Manuel Rodriguez have been Lady Vols fans for years.

“I just hope for the best for them and they deserve,” Manuel said.

Penny said, “Hope they go all the way.”

“They played hard,” Manuel added.

The Lady Vols haven’t won a national title since the Pat Summitt days. They sealed their latest championship under her in 2008 and the best they’ve done without Summitt is making it to the Elite 8 three times.

“I loved hearing about Pat Summitt when I first came here. I didn’t know much about the Vols history at all but the women’s sports are definitely appreciated here, especially the basketball” said UT Student Sydney Hebert.

“They’ve been through their tough times and good times,” Penny Rodriguez said.

Her husband, Manuel said, “We support them though, all the way.”

“Go Vols,” exclaimed the couple.

“It’s awesome to watch them play and to know they’ve made it this far that’s really cool,” Moss said.

Brown cheered, “Let’s go, ladies, let’s go Vols, we can win this, let’s go to the next round!”

Saturday will be the Lady Vols’ 35th appearance in the Sweet 16. If they beat Louisville, they will play the winner of the Michigan v. South Dakota game in the Elite 8 on Monday.

Tip-off for the Tennessee v. Louisville game is at 4:00 p.m. ET.