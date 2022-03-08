KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee students are concerned they’re being tracked on their phones by unknown devices.

The University of Tennessee Police Department stated that they have been contacted by numerous students with concerns they’re being tracked on their phones.

Some students have received notifications on their cell phones stating that their location is being tracked by an “unknown device”.

UTPD stated, “Receiving such a notification can be disconcerting and is not something to be entirely disregarded. However, there are certain viable explanations for this occurrence that are not related to stalking or human trafficking.”

They explained one of the explanations could be a new update Apple has made to some of their products. A new update to Apple AirPods has been causing some users to receive the tracking notification.

UTPD says, before you make a report to police with concerns of stalking or human trafficking, consider a few questions:

Do you owen Airpods, Airtags or any other Apple Devices? Make sure the notification didn’t come from those.

Does anyone you live with have AirPods or an AirTag? Check with them to make sure your device didn’t pick them up.

If none of the questions apply, consider the following: turn off all location settings to prevent tracking and find a safe location and from there report to police.

UTPD urges students to contact them if they feel they are in danger. For a full look at the statement from UTPD click here.