KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The current design of Alcoa Highway is not equipped to withstand the multimodal access and high volumes of traffic it sees daily.

Engineering students at the University of Tennessee recognized the opportunity to enhance the roadway to better serve the public. Their project generated layout concepts and capable options of improving local traffic.

UT Tickle College of Engineering capstone students Jimmy Albert of Dandridge, Nick Cheney of Memphis, Josue Garduno of Smyrna and Will Huettner of Virginia’s proposal won best overall project at the 2021 Senior Design Showcase.

“Senior design provided a great opportunity to learn and grow in preperation for professional practice as an engineer,” said Albert.

The upgrade design focuses on section of roadway that runs most of the length of the airport. The design includes pedestrian and cyclist infrastructures such as crosswalks, crossing signals, widened sidewalks and the redesign of driveways and access roads. These enhancements look to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Photo courtesy of UT Knoxville

Photo courtesy of UT Knoxville

Photo courtesy of UT Knoxville

The sidewalk plan has potential to serve as the link between Knox and Blount County greenways.

Recommendations for drainage, intersection design, traffic control and erosion control measures were also included in the proposal. By using Synchro microsimulation software, the team made recommendations to improve crossing time for all modes of traffic.

“The seniors engaged with the City of Alcoa and Gresham Smith engineers with professionalism and care,” said Distinguished Lecturer Jenny Retherford. “They will all be impactful junior engineers and I look forward to seeing their impact on the profession.”