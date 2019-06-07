UT students learn greater meaning of how D-Day is remembered after visiting Normandy beaches Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of UT Normandy Scholars) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of UT Normandy Scholars) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of UT Normandy Scholars) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of UT Normandy Scholars) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of UT Normandy Scholars) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of UT Normandy Scholars) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Seventy-five years ago, thousands of soldiers with the Allied Forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France in efforts to push the Nazis out.

Thousands of soldiers died that day, June 6, 1944, or D-Day.

Students at the University Tennessee had the opportunity to visit some of historic sites from World War II, including the beaches of Normandy.

Through the Normandy Scholars Program, students learn about World War II in the wider context of memory studies, a discipline that examines how social, cultural, political, and technological shifts affect how societies react to and commemorate past conflicts in their national histories, according to program's website.

Program Director Daniel Magilow, an associate professor of German studies, said students essentially learn how each country memorializes D-Day and World War II differently.

"History and memory of WWII, even 75 years after the fact, it's still very much alive and it's still very much something that we draw upon," Magilow said.

He said everyone draws a different meaning of D-Day and the war, and visiting where such a historical event took place can bring out those ideas.

Magilow said that visiting the beaches of Normandy brings the stories we've heard and read about to life.

"You really get that sense when you go over to the beaches, as well as how exposed they were just by sending in so many troops, and sending them to a place where originally an invasion was not expected," Magilow said.

The students are required to blog about their experience.

Many of them felt in awe at the sight of the thousands of headstones that marked the fallen soldiers' names.

"In Normandy, the first-hand experience of seeing the beaches where so many young Americans sacrificed their lives was truly humbling," one student wrote as a part of last summer's trip.

"While the blood is no longer there at Point du Hoc and on the beaches, I still got chills just from thinking about what it would have been like to experience the invasion," another wrote.

Students were told to pay attention to how the different memorials were built.

Some observed that the American memorials were more glorified and elegant than others, while also noticing that some countries chose not to honor their soldiers from colonies.

"I've also realized how memory is different for every country, because each country had a unique role in the war. To take this one step further, every government official, soldier, and civilian had a unique role in the war," a student wrote as a part of this summer's program.

Magilow said that the significance of D-Day is different for everyone.

He thinks about the complexities of war. He said World War II wasn't just about good versus evil.

There were aspects of American forces that people tend to not talk about, Magilow said.

Such as how the American military was racially segregated, or that the media published multiple articles about concentration camps before the U. S. stepped in.

No matter how someone remembers D-Day or World War II, Magilow said everyone should try to visit where so many people suffered and died.

"It's hard not to be moved," Magilow said. "It's sad, you know? There are still flowers that people put on these tomb stones."