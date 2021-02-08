UT students meet with Chancellor Plowman about racially charged acronym

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at the University of Tennessee took the opportunity to discuss the racial acronym incident with Chancellor Plowman during their regularly scheduled Student Government Association roundtable discussion.

“You could already feel the tension even though it was through zoom,” said Dom Green, UT junior.

Students were given the floor to directly ask the Chancellor questions and give speeches. Students say they mostly expressed their disagreement with the University’s method of handling the issue.

UT released a statement over the weekend responding to the incident involving a professor writing a racially charged acronym on a whiteboard during class. In it, they issued an apology and outlined a plan of action.

Students and student leaders say the university’s actions aren’t enough. They’re calling for the termination of the professor.

“The university has made it clear that they are not allies to the black students on this campus,” said Karmen Jones, SGA President. During the session, I think the main concept was that you guys are hearing students but you are still making a call that is not aligning with students.”

Students say this entire experience has been painful and they’re wanting the university to hear them and listen.

“I believe students will continue calling for her termination because I think that’s what everybody is focused on,” Green said. “It’s just tiring constantly having to go through this cycle every time something happens on this campus.”

Following Monday’s discussion, Chancellor Donde Plowman released this statement: