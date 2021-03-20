UT students receive alert Saturday morning after report of gunshots off campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a call for gunshots was reported just off campus from the University of Tennessee early Saturday morning.

According to the University of Tennessee Police Facebook page, the alert came in just after 3:30 a.m.

Campus police later updated on social media that the issue at Laurel Avenue and 16th Street was being resolved just before 4 a.m. and that normal activities could resume.

A spokesperson for campus police confirmed the incident happened off campus, and the Knoxville Police Department was handling the investigation.

A KPD spokesperson said officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

According to KPD, a man reportedly pointed a gun at several people at the house and fire a round into the air “following some sort of verbal altercation.”

The suspect then left after the incident and prior to KPD’s arrival.

Nobody was injured during the incident.