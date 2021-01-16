UT students return to campus after winter break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Move in day is here. Students are coming back to ut’s campus from winter break and they’re hopeful about this semester.
The 2020 school year was full of unexpected twists and changes. But this year, the campus has a clear plan in place, and students are ready to take on the new semester. One of the new protocols is weekly saliva testing for students who live on campus. A rule some are happy to abide by.
“I’m super excited and I think it’s a safe way to start the new year,” said Freshman Meg Mcgee.
Michael Radford who is also a freshman says he thinks the new rules were expected.
“We had a trend with rise in infections last year at the beginning so very strict regulations off the bat. So I can see how things would probably be a little tighter this semester,” Radford said.
After having most classes last semester behind a screen, students say they’re most looking forward to having more in person classes.
The spring semester starts Wednesday, January 20.