UT students return to campus after winter break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Move in day is here. Students are coming back to ut’s campus from winter break and they’re hopeful about this semester.

Welcome home sweet home, Vols! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/rUPhKZ1dhY — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) January 16, 2021

The 2020 school year was full of unexpected twists and changes. But this year, the campus has a clear plan in place, and students are ready to take on the new semester. One of the new protocols is weekly saliva testing for students who live on campus. A rule some are happy to abide by.

RELATED STORY: UT Knoxville requiring students living on campus to take weekly saliva COVID-19 tests for spring semester

“I’m super excited and I think it’s a safe way to start the new year,” said Freshman Meg Mcgee.

Michael Radford who is also a freshman says he thinks the new rules were expected.

“We had a trend with rise in infections last year at the beginning so very strict regulations off the bat. So I can see how things would probably be a little tighter this semester,” Radford said.

After having most classes last semester behind a screen, students say they’re most looking forward to having more in person classes.

The spring semester starts Wednesday, January 20.